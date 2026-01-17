Dmitriev calls on EU 'not to provoke Daddy,' recall soldiers from Greenland

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s president special Representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the European Union should not anger US President Donald Trump and return the military personnel sent to Greenland.

"Dear Ursula "Pfizer" von der Leyen, do not provoke the Daddy! Take back the 13 soldiers sent to Greenland," Dmitriev said on X.

He noted that the United States may increase tariffs by 1% for each European soldier on the island.

Earlier, heads of the European Commission and the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, said that the new tariffs announced by Trump on imports from eight European countries would undermine Atlantic relations and threaten to launch them into a spiral of deterioration. Responding to the United States' dissatisfaction with the upcoming military exercises of European countries in Greenland, they noted that "the pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted with allies, responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone."

Trump has promised to levy 10% import duties on Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreements on "complete and total purchase" of Greenland by Washington. This decision will take effect on February 1, Trump said. Starting from June 1, the duties will increase to 25%. He also blasted Europe’s intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system.