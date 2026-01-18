London’s threats to stop Russian ships amount to return to piracy — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. British plans to intercept Russian vessels effectively represent a return to the age of piracy, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told Izvestia.

"What politicians in London are talking about is essentially a return to the era of the pirate Edward Teach, known as Blackbeard," Kelin said. "What they forget is that Britain has long ceased to be the ‘ruler of the seas,’ and its actions will not go unpunished."

The ambassador noted that Western countries have long relied on double standards in attempts to "spite Russia," but their disregard of international law has now reached "unprecedented levels." Kelin urged the United Kingdom to carefully consider the risks before "embarking on dangerous ventures."

Earlier, the BBC reported that the British government has found a legal basis to allow the UK military to detain vessels. According to the broadcaster, London wants to use the Sanctions and Money Laundering Act from 2018 to approve the use of military force.

On January 7, the UK Defense Ministry said that, at the request of US authorities, it had assisted in the capture of the Russian oil tanker Marinera, also known as Bella 1, in the Atlantic Ocean. The United Kingdom provided air bases to the US Air Force, deployed reconnaissance aircraft to track the Marinera, and sent the Royal Auxiliary Fleet tanker Tideforce to support US military personnel.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on Washington to return to compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and to immediately cease its unlawful actions against the Marinera, as well as against other vessels lawfully operating on the high seas.