Russian forces is 30 km from Slavyansk — DPR head

DONETSK, January 18. /TASS/. Russian forces are currently in some 30 kilometers from the city of Slavyansk, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"As for the Slavyansk and Krasny Liman areas, after the liberation of Zakotnoye, we see that our units are approaching Slavyansk. They are in some 30 kilometers from the city," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Grishino and Beletskoye, with Russian troops moving toward Dobropolye, a key logistics hub of the Ukrainian army.

"Konstantinovka area. We are receiving reports that Russian forces are advancing in Konstantinovka. Some progress is seen near Kleban-Bykskoye water reservoir," he added.