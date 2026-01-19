Kalashnikov to display loitering munitions tested in special op zone in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern will present the Kub-2E and Kub-10E loitering munitions, which have been positively assessed by servicemen in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, at the UMEX 2026 international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, Kalashnikov CEO and member of the Union of Machine Engineers of Russia Alan Lushnikov told TASS in an interview.

"We brought several of our well-known products to Abu Dhabi, as well as some new ones. In the guided loitering munitions segment, we’re displaying our well-known products, which have received positive reviews from service members in the special military operation zone: the Kub-2E and Kub-10E," he said.

Lushnikov noted that serial production of these items has now been launched and their delivery to the customer has begun. "We’re also displaying our Skat 350M reconnaissance unmanned aerial system [at the exhibition]. This is, without false modesty, a rather successful device, truly popular among customers due to its high efficiency and reliability," he added.

In late October 2025, the Kalashnikov CEO announced that the concern had completed the integration of the Kub guided munitions with the Skat 350M reconnaissance drones of in-house manufacture. On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 in early November, Leonid Rokeyakh, Kalashnikov Concern’s director of drone and loitering munition exports, told TASS that a series of negotiations had been held with foreign customers on the supply of the Skat 350M reconnaissance drones and Kub-2E loitering munitions integrated into a single system.