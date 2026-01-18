Syrian interim president cancels visit to Germany — TV

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has cancelled his visit to Germany originally scheduled for January 19 and 20 amid the political situation in his country, the NTV television channel reported, citing German government officials.

Al-Sharaa was scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as to meet with German businessmen on January 20.

The reason for the visit’s cancellation is said to be the situation in Syria, where fierce fighting between government troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is taking place.