Aeroflot denies Moscow-Denpasar airliner’s return to Sheremetyevo due to faulty engine

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian flagship airline Aeroflot rejected reports that its passenger plane bound from Moscow for Denpasar in Indonesia made an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport due to a faulty engine.

The airliner made a landing in its normal mode at 6:10 p.m. Moscow time (3:10 p.m. GMT), Aeroflot stressed.

"The information on an engine failure during the SU296 Moscow-Denpasar flight on April 10 has nothing to do with reality. Under flight safety rules, the commander of that flight decided to return to the airport of departure after one of the plane’s systems activated a sensor unrelated to the engines," the airliner’s press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Aeroflot has also made a decision to send passengers of that flight to their destination point aboard a reserve plane to cut the time of waiting for the departure as required for the additional technical inspection of the airliner. The reserve plane is set to depart at 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT), it said.

Operational services told TASS earlier on Thursday that an Airbus airliner bound from Moscow for Denpasar in Indonesia safely returned to Sheremetyevo Airport after its right-side engine suffered a setback.

As operational services reported, the airliner departed from Moscow at 3:17 p.m. Moscow time (12:17 p.m. GMT). After about one hour of the flight, the crew reported a failure of the right-side engine’s electrical system and made a decision to return to the airport of departure. The passenger plane made a U-turn over the Samara Region in the Volga area and headed to the airport of departure. Overall, the airliner was intended to cover a distance of 10,000 km.