Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with mixed dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.24% to 2,753.07 points. The RTS Index added 0.2% to 1,083.69 points. The yuan edged down by four kopecks to 11.35 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded mixed on Thursday. Geopolitics sends controversial signals but investors in general do not lose hopes for the diplomatic progress. In the meantime, the issue of using frozen Russian assets is one of the topics for discussion at the EU summit today and tomorrow," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global and BCS Investment World concur the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,700-2,800 points on December 19.