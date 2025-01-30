MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is getting smaller, as it is losing men at a high rate and is unable to replace them with enough fresh recruits, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The only chance Vladimir Zelensky has to postpone the collapse of the frontline is to acquiesce to the West’s demands to lower Ukraine’s mobilization age via constitutional amendment, the ministry added.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation with mobilization in Ukraine.

Ukrainian losses

- Over the past six months, Ukraine has been losing about 50,000 soldiers per month. In January 2025, the country lost 51,960 servicemen, in December 2024 - 48,470, and in November 2024 - 60,805, the ministry said.

Number of recruits

- The number of new recruits in Ukrainian training centers, even taking into account the "activation" of territorial centers of recruitment and social support throughout Ukraine, has barely reached 30,000 people a month for about half a year now, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- It added that new recruits in Ukraine are sent to the line of engagement without proper training, only adding to the Ukrainian army’s losses.

Desertion in Ukraine

- According to official information, about 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have deserted their military units and fled, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Mobilization progress

- The amendments to the law on lowering the mobilization age from 25 to 18, prepared by the Kiev regime under pressure from Western countries, are the only way for Zelensky to delay the total collapse of the front in Donbass for a few more months, the ministry said.