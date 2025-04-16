Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Sending Danish troops to Ukraine will draw Denmark deeper into the conflict and provoke uncontrolled escalation, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin stated in a written commentary to the TV2 channel.

"Deploying Danish servicemen to Ukraine, including for the purpose of studying combat experience, further entangles Denmark in the conflict and risks provoking further uncontrolled escalation. This decision by Copenhagen contradicts ongoing efforts to achieve a political and diplomatic resolution to the situation in Ukraine," the ambassador remarked.

According to the TV broadcaster, his comments come in response to reports that the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine.