Ukraine crisis

Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador

According to the reports, the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Sending Danish troops to Ukraine will draw Denmark deeper into the conflict and provoke uncontrolled escalation, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin stated in a written commentary to the TV2 channel.

"Deploying Danish servicemen to Ukraine, including for the purpose of studying combat experience, further entangles Denmark in the conflict and risks provoking further uncontrolled escalation. This decision by Copenhagen contradicts ongoing efforts to achieve a political and diplomatic resolution to the situation in Ukraine," the ambassador remarked.

According to the TV broadcaster, his comments come in response to reports that the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine.

Ukraine crisisForeign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Kremlin not ready to announce exact hour of end of ceasefire on energy sites strikes
The energy ceasefire has been in effect since March 18
West attempts to twist UN’s foundation over hegemonic ambitions — Russian diplomat
Gennady Gatilov stressed that some countries, seeking to secure their domination, attempt to distort the UN’s core, erode the system of international law, which enshrines the sovereign equality of countries
Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill 23 Palestinians in past day — TV
According to Al Jazeera, Israeli forces are carrying out strikes across the entire territory of the Palestinian enclave
Zakharova brands Ukraine’s bid to host EU leaders on May 9 'theatre of absurd'
"For more than a decade now, these two words have characterized most of the events, steps, and statements that we hear and see from the so-called collective West and all those who pledge loyalty to it," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Solution for Ukraine envisages nuclear-free status, demilitarization — intelligence chief
Such a settlement also concerns "the recognition and sovereignty of Russia’s current territorial borders"
Only 37% of people in Africa enjoy internet access — UN
UNDP also notes that Africa is experiencing an acute shortage of digital capacity, with only 2% of the world's data centers located on the continent
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Ukrainians could face deportation for taking part in protests against Trump — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, 64% of Ukrainian protesters are draft-age men between the ages of 25 and 47, who may end up in the armed forces at home after participating in protest rallies in the United States
Golden Dome missile defense shield won’t protect US from Russia or China, analyst says
Thomas Countryman noted that the system "could be overwhelmed by the much cheaper option of simply building a lot more missiles"
US derails G7 condemnation of Russian strike on Ukrainian troops in Sumy — news agency
On April 13, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike by two Iskander-M tactical missiles on a gathering place of the command staff of Ukraine’s Seversk operational-tactical group in the city of Sumy
Russia, US public figures to send letter to Putin, Trump to commemorate meeting on Elbe
Citing historical parallels, they stressed that good relations between Russia and the United States are achievable today, and noted the importance of the activity of social movements in the two countries for the preservation of a common history
Russia hopes for Iran's swift ratification of comprehensive partnership deal — diplomat
"We also very much hope that through our inter-parliamentary ties, taking into account the close relations between the parliaments of the two countries, distinguished senators and deputies will also motivate their Iranian colleagues during their contacts not to delay this process artificially," Andrey Rudenko said
Up to ten Chinese car brands may leave Russian market — newspaper
Experts polled by Kommersant said that Russians prefer buying Chinese cars with a branched dealership chain
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
EU threats to Serbia over potential Victory Day visit to Russia ‘Euronazism’ — Zakharova
"80 years ago, this is how the fascists forced those who were considered ‘second-class citizens’ to abandon their homeland, ethnicity, and faith," the diplomat stated
Russia, China continue to discuss Power of Siberia-2 route — ambassador
According to Zhang Hanhui, as for the price of gas, the parties already have the first pipe, so it is easier for them to agree
Situation with inflation in Russia changing to the better — Putin
The Bank of Russia and the economic bloc of the government want to achieve reduction of mortgage lending to improve the macroeconomic situation, including as regards inflation, the Russian leader stressed
US delivers at least 15 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen — TV
According to Al Masirah, the attacks targeted facilities on the island of Kamran in the Red Sea off Hodeida’s coast
US sanctions slow development of China-Russia ties, but they will be overcome — ambassador
According to Zhang Hanhui, Russia and China need to settle the issue of mutual payments and are considering such options as an alternative to SWIFT
Russian diplomat meets with IAEA chief ahead of his visit to Iran
Mikhail Ulyanov discussed with Rafael Grossi the upcoming contacts between IAEA and Iran
Russian forces held off Ukrainian counteroffensive near Krasnoarmeysk, official says
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the enemy gathered up significant drone forces in the area for the counteroffensive attempt
Hamas rejects reports suggesting its conversion into political party
Senior Hamas official Husam Badran said that "political parties only operate in independent countries"
Russia, Indonesia take steps to streamline trade in halal, organic products
Mutual recognition of certificates for organic foods was also broached
Former US President Biden delivers first public speech since leaving office
The former White House host spoke for about 30 minutes, refraining from mentioning the name of the current American leader Donald Trump
Ukrainian army sustains colossal losses in Chasov Yar area — DPR head’s adviser
The Ukrainian troops are reluctant to surrender this location, which overlooks the entire agglomeration north of Konstantinovka, Igor Kimakovsky noted
French expert sees signs of Ukraine's military exhaustion
Colonel Herve Carres also pointed to "a noticeable decline in the morale of Ukrainian society"
Lebanon's army detains two Hamas senior officials in Saida — media
The identities of the detainees were not disclosed
US may sign mineral deal with Ukraine this week — Treasury Secretary
The latest proposal demands all of Ukraine’s revenues from natural resources as repayment for aid worth some $120 billion that Washington has provided to Kiev
Szijjarto says Rubio assured him US committed to peace in Ukraine
Peter Szijjarto confirmed that Hungary supported the peace efforts of the Trump administration and counted on their success
Ukrainian army leaving positions in Gornal community in Kursk Region — officer
The artillery of Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment has cut off all the supply routes for the Ukrainian combat group in the village of Gornal, he said
Nigeria to create strategic petroleum products reserves — Reuters
Although ranks first in Africa in oil production, Nigeria often faces a shortage of fuel for sale and long queues at gas stations
Russia, US, China to divide spheres of influence under new world order — Argentine leader
According to Javier Milei, Europe is currently incapable of claiming global leadership
Energy strikes, dialogue with US, new intel: SVR chief Naryshkin talks to reporters
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director lauded the renewed dialogue between Russia and the United States
Hamas says sees no actual guarantees in Israel’s new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Hamas did not give an unequivocal answer whether it rejects the proposal
Press review: EU may become Ukraine’s top arms supplier while Trump seeks trade benefits
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 15th
JD Vance slams 'absurd' Zelensky’s words on US support for Russia
The US vice president pointed out that in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to understand the strategic goals of both sides
What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy
The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Russian ruble becomes world’s top-performing currency amid dollar weakness — media
Iskander Lutsko, the Dubai-based head of research and portfolio management at Istar Capital, noted a visible thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington, which, in his view, also played a role in making the Russian currency more attractive to investors
Trump believes China needs trade deal — White House
"The ball is in China's court," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Acting Kursk Region head reveals number of apartment houses damaged in Ukrainian attack
According to acting Kursk head Sergey Kotlyarov, over 20 cars were damaged
Russian envoy urges new German government to avoid past mistakes in Ukraine policy
"It is obvious to everyone that the proclaimed ‘tipping point’ with regard to Russia has not just failed, but has led Germany into a dead end," Sergey Nechayev said
Rubio, Witkoff heading to France for talks on Ukraine, Iran, tariffs — newspaper
The sides will also discuss the situation in Gaza, where Israel is conducting a military operation
West's spinning of Sumy strike aims to undermine peace talks — portal
Journalist Davide Malacaria drew a parallel to the 2020 Bucha provocation staged by the Kiev regime, when Western media blew that story up to discredit Russia, hindering talks in Istanbul
Compromise with Russia inevitable for Europe, says British expert
"I think all the mentioned things will dominate Western European politics so much that a compromise with Russia will eventually become inevitable," Anatol Lieven pointed out
Russian envoy to Sweden responds to country’s position on Sumy strike
"The Ukrainian army regularly used civilians as human shields for military facilities in violation of international humanitarian law," the Russian embassy in the kingdom said
China to increase Russian LNG purchases in 2025 - Ambassador
Russia and China are mainly using national currencies when paying for energy resources and 90% of payments are made in rubles and the yuan, the diplomat said
Uncontrolled AI growth in US could doom humanity — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui stressed that China regards security as a fundamental principle of AI development, "emphasizing the priority of ethical norms and the need to keep AI under control"
Trump ready for dialogue with Iran, discusses issue with Omani sultan — White House
"The two leaders also discussed the United States’ ongoing operations against the Houthis and emphasized that the Houthis will pay a severe price until they end their attacks on maritime traffic in the Red Sea," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Ukraine sustains more casualties than it recruits new soldiers, French general reveals
"Meanwhile, the Ukrainians lose more troops on the front line than they can draft," Dominique Delawarde continued
IN BRIEF: What we know about Ukrainian UAV attack on Russia’s central Ivanovo Region
An UAV attack alert has been issued in Shuya in the Ivanovo Region
Slovak parliament rejects resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine — agency
The document was submitted to parliament by the largest liberal opposition movement Progressive Slovakia
Choco Pie maker to invest $168 mln into production facility in Russia’s Tver
According to estimates, Russia accounts for about 40% of Orion’s chocolate cookies sales globally
Israeli-American hostage’s holding place attacked — Hamas
According to Abu Ubayda, the radicals are "still trying to contact the militants responsible for the young man"
Nuclear deal on US’ terms to force Iran to shut down uranium enrichment program — envoy
Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East, Steve Witkoff said
Seven Belgorod Region villages come under Ukrainian drone attacks
According to preliminary data, no one was hurt
EU diplomacy chief warns members against attending Moscow's Victory Day parade
When asked whether EU leaders planned to visit Kiev on May 9, Kaja Kallas responded that she encouraged representatives from all EU countries "to visit Kiev and Ukraine as much as possible to show solidarity"
Zelensky hopes Europe purchases Patriot SAMs for Ukraine — MP
The Ukrainian state budget is currently deficient and will not be able to bear the burden of buying weapons, noted Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Anna Skorokhod
Russian ambassador in London says 'coalition of willing' prepares intervention in Ukraine
Andrey Kelin also saw a desire to respond to the dialogue established between Moscow and Washington in the European initiative
UN chief’s remarks on Sumy events expose selective approach to UN Charter — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "Russian forces have never carried out deliberate strikes on the civilian population, and they will never do that"
Russian Pacific Fleet ships call at Bangladeshi port of Chittagong
The ships will take part in the PASSEX 2025 joint naval drills, the Russian embassy in that country said
Slovak premier says he will be in Moscow on May 9 despite threats from EU diplomatic chief
According to Robert Fico, Kaja Kallas' statement underscores the need for a debate on the essence of democracy within the European Union
Sappers destroy more than 185,000 mines, explosive items in Kursk Region
More than 675 kilometers of roads and 26,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines
Russia lists BMD-4M advantages for foreign customers
BMD-4M can be airlifted and dropped on a parachute from Il-76MD-90A(E) aircraft
Russian embassy opens in Dominican Republic to strengthen bilateral ties — ambassador
According to Alexey Seredin, the embassy will employ three diplomats at the initial stages, who will focus on offering consular services to the more than 2,000 Russian nationals who are currently residing in the Dominican Republic
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, foreign mercenaries in 137 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
EC chief supports EU’s renewal for shaping of new world order
The EU needs to strive for progress in building its own defense capability and improving its competitiveness, Ursula von der Leyen said
Instigators to be first targets to be hit in case of NATO aggression — Russian SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin drew attention to the fact that Poland and the Baltic states "are characterized by a high level of aggressiveness"
Russia's downing of Ukrainian F-16 shows hoopla around jet overblown, general says
Major-General Vladimir Popov argued that Ukrainian pilots have trouble with the multirole fighter jet because, among other things, they are not accustomed to the layout of the cockpit
Zelensky admits inability to regain lost territories
At the same time, he noted his distrust of Russian authorities and continued to demand security guarantees from the West
Russian troops make wide-front advance toward Konstantinovka in Donetsk area — official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian forces are trying to even out the front line between Dimitrov and Dzerzhinsk
Russia not to 'offer anything to anyone' on New START Treaty — Lavrov
The ten-year treaty was to expire in February 2021, when Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for a maximum period of five years, with Russia describing it as the gold standard of disarmament accords
Ukraine, France, Britain, Turkey hold Black Sea-themed meeting in Istanbul
Russia is not participating
US wants to use tariffs for isolating China on global stage — media
The US plans to persuade more than 70 countries to ban Chinese companies from operating on their territories and supplying their goods through them, in return, the US is expected to promise them lower import duties, according to the Wall Street Journal
IN BRIEF: What is known about Ukrainian army’s overnight drone attack on Kursk
A total of 109 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russia’s Battlegroup West strikes Ukrainian National Guard position with Tornado-S MLRS
The battlegroup also destroyed 29 fixed-wing drones, 36 unmanned aircraft control points, and four Starlink satellite communication stations
Belarusian, Russian special services discuss ways of countering West's aggressive policies
The Belarusian special service noted that "the collective West, including some of the most hostile NATO and EU countries, continues to exert a negative influence on Belarus and Russia, using the Ukrainian crisis as a means to destabilize the situation in the Union State"
Shooting reported at school in Dallas, Texas — TV
Police are searching for a student who shot his classmate
US holds productive talks with Russia, Moscow wants to end Ukraine conflict — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff that took place in St. Petersburg on April 11
Gas Exporting Countries Forum expects 2% gas demand growth globally in 2025
Significant LNG liquefaction capacity is poised to come online between the end of 2025 and 2029
Netanyahu visits northern Gaza, prime minister’s office says
The Israeli prime minister was accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Head of Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor and division and brigade commanders
Russian bomb expert describes Ugledar tunnels as grave for numerous Ukrainian troops
It is reported that the tunnels created a wide network covered by buildings
Russia ready to offer high capacity nuclear plants to Indonesia
The implementation of a nuclear power plant construction project in Indonesia will give a great impetus for development of its economy, education and technologies
Trump criticizes Chinese influence over Panama Canal operations
"Washington should never have "given it to Panama," the president said
Ethiopia to join BRICS bank in near future — ambassador to Brazil
Brazil will chair BRICS in 2025
Zelensky says Witkoff overstepped his authority when discussing Ukraine's territory
The latest meeting between Putin and Witkoff took place on April 11 and lasted more than four hours
Russian ambassador says UK having hard time balancing between EU, US
"According to many objective conditions, the political choice will be Washington, while the trade and economic choice will be the European Union," Andrey Kelin noted
Swedish Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy
The diplomat was summoned over "recent attacks on the cities of Krivoy Rog and Sumy"
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region deflated, actively surrendering — Russian officer
Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region
Friends in Defense of UN Charter note need to address root causes of crises
Sergey Lavrov expressed appreciation for the group's unity in supporting the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and return to their native lands
Mercenaries from Colombia, other countries trapped in Gornal monastery — State Duma member
The encircled gunmen are unwilling to surrender because they came to Kursk "to hunt humans"
Israel eliminates fifth Hamas’ Shejaiya battalion commander since war outbreak
According to the Israeli Defense Forces, Muhammad al-‘Ajlah was eliminated in a precise strike on the Shejaiya area
US lowers compensation claims against Ukraine to $100 bln — Bloomberg
The figure became closer to the one indicated by Ukraine and totaling about $90 bln, the news agency said
Kremlin to clarify deadline for moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure
According to Dmitry Peskov, everything will depend on further orders from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Israeli fighter jet accidentally drops munition onto Israeli border community
According to the IDF, no one was hurt
US not to discuss relaxing sanctions on Russia until Ukraine ceasefire — State Department
"It's clearly a dynamic where there have to be more questions about the nature of who's really committed to peace and a ceasefire," Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said
Zakharova says Russia needs no analogues of foreign music awards
According to the diplomat, there are time-tested awards in Russia that "resonate all over the world"
Russian army expands buffer zone around liberated villages in Sumy Region
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its troops had liberated Veselovka, Zhuravka, and Basovka in the Sumy Region
Almost whole Kursk Region has been liberated — Russian commander
Russia’s military advance gave strong results, with almost all settlements taken at once, and the enemy’s personnel destroyed, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov added
UK wages unannounced hostilities against Russia, ambassador says
Andrey Kelin also pointed to London's desire to prevent a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
Iran prepares required infrastructure for Russian gas transit — ambassador
Countries that need deliveries of energy resources are present in the region and they have already expressed interest in buying gas from Iran, Kazem Jalali added
