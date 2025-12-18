US aware that continued conflict will end in Ukraine's defeat — intelligence chief

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The United States has recognized that ongoing military engagement will inevitably result in Ukraine's defeat, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has told TASS in an interview.

"With Donald Trump's return to the White House, Washington has come to understand that continued conflict will inevitably lead to Ukraine's downfall," Naryshkin stated. "As a result, the US administration has begun seeking compromise solutions. These solutions have been identified and articulated - most notably in what is known as the Trump peace plan."

Responding to a question about whether it is conceivable that British intelligence agencies, for example, could not find common ground with American ones on the Ukrainian settlement, the SVR director said: "You know, in terms of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, it's more accurate to talk not about the approaches of the intelligence agencies, although they are, of course, actively involved in this process."

"It is more reasonable and professional to examine the policies of states: on the one hand, the United States of America, and on the other, the EU countries and Britain - regarding the Ukrainian conflict. This is precisely where we can find certain disagreements," he added.

"The conflict began a long time ago, at least in February 2014. But if we look back on the events following the start of the special military operation, we will instantly see how, at the end of 2022 and in 2023, a clearly unified position of Western countries was evident," Naryshkin emphasized.

He noted that "in Washington, and especially in European capitals, the three words about 'Russia's strategic defeat' were recited like a mantra" over and over again. "I said 'especially in Europe,' because it seemed like not a single speech by a more or less well-known politician there was complete without such incantations," the SVR director remarked. "Some even had tears of joy in their eyes, I think, when they uttered these magic words."