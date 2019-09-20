Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses

LIPNO ISLAND /Novgorod Region/, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has excoriated statements by a top general of the US Air Forces in Europe about plans to ‘crack’ the air defense in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region and advised Washington to take a good look at their own anti-missile defense systems which had failed to protect Saudi oil facilities.
"On the one hand, there’s no need to comment on all idiotic statements by American generals. However, when this happens, I’m inclined to tell our counterparts, "You’d better mind your own business and take care of what’s going on with your own anti-missile defense [systems] and those ABM systems produced by the United States," Medvedev pointed out.
The Russian prime minister commented on the media reports citing Jeffrey Lee Harrigian, commander of the US Air Forces in Europe, that the Pentagon has plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of aggression from Russia.
In response, Medvedev pointed to the "recent fiasco at the Saudi Aramco oil installations when despite having US Patriot anti-aircraft defenses, the facilities were completely destroyed, sparking turbulence on world oil markets."
"I believe that they have to take care of this and not come up with idiotic ideas that have no chance of materializing," Medvedev said.