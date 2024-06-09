Results of Russian cancer vaccine’s preclinical studies due in late 2024 — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. First results of preclinical studies of Russia’s anti-cancer vaccine can be obtained in late 2024, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The vaccine is now undergoing preclinical studies. We expect to obtain first results by the end of the year, and to begin clinical trials," he said.

Murashko said the vaccine was developed jointly by several teams of scientists, representing the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Institute and Blokhin Cancer Research Center.

The research "is financed by the state as part of the governmental order," the minister said.

This year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held on June 5-8. Its theme was "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." SPIEF was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.