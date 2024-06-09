{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
SPIEF-2024

Results of Russian cancer vaccine’s preclinical studies due in late 2024 — minister

The research "is financed by the state as part of the governmental order," Mikhail Murashko said

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. First results of preclinical studies of Russia’s anti-cancer vaccine can be obtained in late 2024, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The vaccine is now undergoing preclinical studies. We expect to obtain first results by the end of the year, and to begin clinical trials," he said.

Murashko said the vaccine was developed jointly by several teams of scientists, representing the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Institute and Blokhin Cancer Research Center.

The research "is financed by the state as part of the governmental order," the minister said.

This year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held on June 5-8. Its theme was "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." SPIEF was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.

COVID becomes seasonal, continues to be lethal — WHO representative to Russia
"Unfortunately, people get sick, infected and there are fatalities," Batyr Berdyklychev said
Russia to boost scientific research spending — Putin
A number of new national projects will be launched to this end in the technological sovereignty sphere, the president stressed
West fails to ban Szijjarto from attending SPIEF
The foreign minister highlighted that it requires courage to talk to the Russians
Turkish minister says Botas, Gazprom to set up joint company in Istanbul
Alparslan Bayraktar expressed confidence that concrete work on the project will begin in the near future
Analyst says Americans, not Ukrainians were likely in charge of aiming ATACMS on Lugansk
Ukrainian forces fired five US-made ATACMS missiles at civilian sites in Lugansk
Biden welcomes rescue of Israeli hostages
The US president said the US will keep working until they all come home
Western leaders’ orders to use weapons against Russia may spark tragedy — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia’s current capabilities enable it to suppress such attempts immediately, but at the same time, it is always necessary to mull over future reverberations
Russia calls on Armenian lawmakers to share list of Bucha victims — MFA
"For two years, we have been unable to get anyone, including the United Nations, to give us a list of people who allegedly died there," Maria Zakharova underlined
Russia hits Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites with 27 strikes over week
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops and five tanks in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
EU spent $630 bln on replacing gas from Russia in 2021-2023
This is comparable to Europe’s total gas spending over the previous eight years
West close to point of no return in Ukrainian conflict, clash with Russia looms — Orban
According to the prime minister, the danger of a new world war is growing
West deliberately aggravates Ukrainian conflict — Hungarian PM
It is just a matter of time for "both US and Western European troops to appear on the frontline," Viktor Orban said
US starts to pull troops out of Niger — report
The US agreed to withdraw its forces at talks in mid-May
Russia’s nuclear weapons can turn US into radioactive ashes — Kurchatov Institute chief
Mikhail Kovalchuk said that it was the US that used nuclear weapons against people in 1945, dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan
Putin’s SPIEF plenary session speech lasts one hour
The Russian leader consistently outlined all the innovations that relate to global trade, the labor market, the digital platform revolution, saturation of the economy with modern technologies and innovations
Ukraine pulls lots of elite troops to Kharkov Region, Russian official says
"From the first day of the liberation of the northern Kharkov Region in May, Kraken units were deployed there," Vitaly Ganchev said
Biden says Europe will be threatened if Russia wins in Ukraine
The US president also said Russia is "not going to stop at Ukraine"
Russian economy strongly overheated — Sberbank CEO
"We have never had such main capacity utilization in our history," Herman Gref added
NATO chief may walk away from creating aid fund for Ukraine — Bloomberg
The new proposal, which might get backing from NATO defense ministers when they gather in Brussels next week, involves allies spending a total of at least 40 bln euros ($43 bln) per year on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine
Russia’s top investigators pledge to identify all involved in air assault on Lugansk
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the Kiev regime committed a crime against residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic by purposefully striking Lugansk residential quarters with five ATACMS missiles
US government’s verbal assaults on Russia expose Washington’s despair — diplomat
The United States "does not want to recognize the growing role of countries seeking independence from the West," Anatoly Antonov said
Iran urges Islamic countries to boycott trade with Israel — top diplomat
According to Ali Bagheri, countries of the Western world, particularly the United States, did nothing to stop Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip
Biden informs Congress 80,000 US troops among NATO forces in Europe
US President specified that about 2,320 US troops are stationed in Saudi Arabia, 3,813 - in Jordan
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Iran’s nuclear program corresponds to IAEA requirements — top diplomat
It is "absolutely legal", Ali Bagheri Kani said
Minsk suggests launching dialogue on new Eurasian security system
Secretary of the Belarusian State Security Council Alexander Volfovich also said that Belarus suggested drafting the CSTO collective security strategy until 2035
Ukraine’s missile strike on Lugansk was most devastating one since 2014 — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, "there have never been than many ATACMS fired at the entire Lugansk People’s Republic"
Moscow has something to offer Beijing in military-technical field — Putin
The cooperation between Russia and China in the international arena has been a deterrent and an element of stability, the Russian leader said
Foreign media's mood at meeting with Putin gives reason for cautious optimism — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, foreign media "are asking questions and inquiring, but this is more like information work and less like hysteria"
Over 980 agreements concluded at SPIEF-2024 for $71.87 bln — organizing committee
982 agreements were signed for a total of 6.43 trillion rubles
West wanted to divide Russia into five parts, Putin fights for country's interests — Dodik
"The main goal of the West, of Europe, which has absolutely no resources, no gas, no oil, no rare metals, and no leaders, is to seize the resources that belong to Russia," Milorad Dodik said
Global demand for oil continues to grow mainly due to developing countries — Rosneft CEO
Developing countries will be the main drivers of oil consumption in the coming decades
Russia tests sixth-generation fighter elements on fifth-generation jet
The fighter prototype is expected to perform its maiden flight by 2025
US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
Moscow shares joy felt by relatives of Israelis rescued from Gaza — Russian ambassador
The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat, the IDF said
Moscow court arrests French citizen Vinatier for violating rules of foreign agent activity
Under the article Laurent Vinatier is accused of, the maximum penalty is up to five years in prison
US trade deficit amounts to $1 trillion — Putin
"Using the monopoly position of the dollar, the United States consumes a trillion dollars a year more than it produces," the Russian leader pointed out
Kremlin spokesman suggests asking Biden how it is that he ‘knows Putin for 40 years’
When he was a senator for Delaware, Joe Biden visited the USSR several times during the late 1970s, and Vladimir Putin was in his early 30s at that time and served in the KGB
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl confirms West’s plans to split up Russia
Some people in the Atlantic Council, and this is not only Americans, but also British, even German and Austrian scholars, said that Russia could be divided just as the Federation of Yugoslavia was divided
Press review: Israel, Hezbollah on warpath and India criticizes Russia-less Swiss talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 6th
Russia not going to fight against everyone — Putin
The head of state has repeatedly said that Russia has never refused from talks, unlike the Ukrainian side
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
Bolivia won’t attend Ukraine conference in Switzerland — ambassador
According to Bolivian Ambassador to Russia Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste, Bolivia believes that in times of confrontation, building trust between the sides is an issue that "requires great responsibility and will, not only from those who are in direct conflict, but also from those who foment it
Products from Republika Srpska will appear in Russian stores after SPIEF — Dodik
There are many parties here who are interested in products from the Republika Srpska, including wine, President of Republika Srpska said
Foreign business wants to continue working in Russia — Kremlin spokesman
"They have concerns as regards rampant pressure on the part of their governments," Dmitry Peskov added
Press review: Kiev looks at Russian targets through fresh eyes and SPIEF-2024 kicks off
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 5th
France, US urge Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron declared their commitment "to pursue their joint efforts to de-escalate and avoid regional conflagration"
Sandu’s government braces for war - Moldovan ex-president
Igor Dodon fears that Maia Sandu and her policies are similar to measures earlier taken by Ukraine, and this may result in a military conflict
Apollo 8 astronaut dies in plane crash — news portal
According to the news portal, Anders was piloting a plane that crashed on Friday near the San Juan Islands
Bretton Woods system dead and gone — Putin
"There is no other guarantee, so to say, other than confidence in the US economy, in the current global financial system," the Russian leader noted
Russia-Japanese cooperation agreement on elimination of Russia nuke arms terminated
The agreement is geared to help Russia safely eliminate its nuclear stockpiles that are to be reduced under bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as its unilateral decisions
Powerful explosion heard near Armenian town of Abovyan
The blast started a fire, the Armenian Interior Ministry’s press service said
Former US presidential contender says Washington seeks regime change in Russia
A concern shared by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
President of Bolivia discusses supplies of liquid hydrocarbons with Rosneft
Luis Arce arrived in Russia on June 5 to participate in SPIEF
Number of Russians vacationing abroad this summer revealed
It is noted that compared to the summer of 2019, the market for organized outbound tourism in the summer of 2022 fell by at least 50% due to a general shortage of transportation
Paris, Washington to press for sending incomes from immobilized Russian assets to Kiev
"The Presidents commit to support efforts within the European Union and by the G7," says the French-US roadmap adopted after presidential meeting in the Elysee Palace
US, Niger announce beginning of US troop withdrawal
Both sides "are dedicated to completing a safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal by September 15, 2024"
Kiev claims it secured delivery of additional air defense systems from West
"We have already reached agreements with partners on additional air defense systems for Ukraine, and some of these decisions will be implemented sooner, while others - closer to the fall," Vladimir Zelensky said
Kiev sent 15 drones to attack Russia’s borderline Kursk region in past day, no casualties
Kiev troops opened fire at the Tetkino border crossing and nine borderline settlements, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said
Russian air defense systems eliminate 25 drones overnight
It added that two drones were eliminated over the Rostov Region
New world order possible only with powerful trigger — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin pointed out that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which the West would want to maintain its dominance in a narrower format
Iran favors resolving Russia-West issues through dialogue — top diplomat
"We do not think that war is a solution," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Sanctions, energy transition leads to global market imbalance — Rosneft CEO
Igor Sechin noted that the June OPEC+ decisions did not lead to stabilization of oil prices, since the market takes into account other factors
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
France, US ‘determined to bring pressure to bear’ on Iran — Macron
The French president accused Iran of attacks against Israel and "operations of regional destabilization"
Scholz admits many Germans afraid of escalation in Ukraine
Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz pointed out that "securing peace does not mean throwing away the white flag or capitulating to violence and lawlessness"
CIA has ‘no alibi’ over Nord Stream 2 — Putin
When asked who blew up the pipelines during interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian leader replied with a laughter: ‘You for sure’
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 400 troops over day in Russia’s South battlegroup’s zone
The enemy lost more than 400 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer D-20, a 122-mm howitzer D-30 and a 105-mm M119 howitzer
Russia offers full-cycle technological partnership to other countries — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that "such an approach to cooperation on an equal footing, transfer of technologies and competencies, rather than their monopolization, allow for the establishment of stronger ties between states"
Defense industry in Russia to make civilian products — Putin
The defense potential was not merely squandered in Russia in 1990s but it was destroyed, the head of state said
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
French citizens should not die for Ukraine — France’s party leader
"France should not die in a war that is not its own," Florian Philippot noted
Putin sends strong message on nuclear arms to Europe — expert
"And this is definitely for sure, here the president is absolutely right that in this situation, the US is unlikely to unleash a global nuclear war against Russia and sacrifice itself to defend Europe," Dmitry Suslov said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
They were committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighters and four pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft
West already heard Putin's words about possible arming of its opponents — Kremlin
When asked whether it would be revealed to whom the Russian weapons would be delivered, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is not obliged to do so"
Zimbabwean president expresses willingness to host Russia-Africa summit
According to Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has the necessary infrastructure to host such a summit, but needs external support and mobilization of internal reserves
US should stop undermining nuclear disarmament regime — Chinese Embassy
"The US should stop undermining the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national and collective security policies and act responsibly for the welfare of the world," the embassy representative said
Russian Chess Federation to appeal FIDE decision to suspend membership
Our lawyers are collecting documents and we will file an appeal against this unfair and politically biased decision, President Andrey Filatov said
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl says West also planned to split up China
They also had reasons supporting the idea that China should split into a Muslim part and some other one, she said
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Zimbabwean president says Africa can feel Russia’s return
Emmerson Mnangagwa said the Russian leader "has no intention to dominate any countries - small, big, developed or less developed
Kiev troops fire 119 munitions towards DPR in past day
The Donetsk People’s Republic mission was informed about six injured civilians
Light Piper aircraft makes emergency landing on highway outside Moscow
No casualties were reported, and there was no damage on the ground
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
Israeli military frees four hostages in Gaza
The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat
Putin calls for rapid modernization of Russian army
The Russian president stated that the world is seeing technological breakthroughs in almost all areas of life
More than 128 countries confirm participation in SPIEF 2024 — Roscongress
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024
Palestinian president urges UNSC to convene over attack on Nuseirat
Gaza's Government Media Office says 210 Palestinians were killed and over 400 wounded by Israeli forces at the refugee camp
Ukraine fully governed, sponsored by West — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should repent before Ukrainians for "for his lies about imminent victory," for "devoting Ukrainians to destruction" and for "the revival of Nazism"
BRICS economies managed to smash US hegemony, says Bolivian president
Luis Arce pointed out that his country eyes participation in BRICS, as this offers "tremendous prospects for transformation and transfiguration along with accelerated industrialization"
Denmark’s prime minister attacked in Copenhagen — agency
Police have detained the attacker, but have not yet commented on the incident
West’s mistakes and path to peace: what Putin told global media
The conversation was moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov
Press review: Day one of SPIEF in the books and Biden tells Kiev no strikes on Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 7th
Russia’s North group of troops continues to move deep into Ukrainian defense line
Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 135 military personnel in one day due to the actions of Russia’s Vostok group of troops
Almost all BRICS leaders confirm participation in Kazan summit, Lavrov says
Over 250 events are expected to be held as part of Moscow’s BRICS Presidency, which will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan in October
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Putin sees no reason not to visit Kurils, because it is Russian territory
Russian President sees no reason to abstain from visiting islands
Law on English prepares Ukraine for western occupation — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, such measures are taken so that "Western managers can be sent to state entities in Ukraine to manage the life of the Ukrainian population
Power in Ukraine usurped, Russia ready to look for who to negotiate with — Putin
The Russian president mentioned "the terms that we agreed on when we started those negotiations in Minsk and then in Istanbul, and not based on some inventions"
