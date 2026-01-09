European Commission considers Oreshnik's strike on Ukraine warning to EU, US — spokeswoman

BRUSSELS. January 9. /TASS/. Brussels considers Russia’s Oreshnik missile strike on Ukraine a warning to the EU and the US, and intends to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, European Commission Spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said at a briefing in Brussels.

"Russia’s reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine and again, is meant as a warning to Europe and the US. We’re supporting Ukraine, and we are also preparing for the steps ahead, as just recently at the meeting of the coalition of the willing," she noted.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had launched a massive strike, including with the Oreshnik missile, on critical targets in Ukraine in response to Kiev's December attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod Region.