US creates new legal reality by rejecting international law — Russian senator

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the US is creating a fundamentally new legal reality by rejecting international law, senator Andrey Klishas said.

"The direct rejection of international law by one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council [the US] is creating a fundamentally new legal reality in the world," the senator wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that he does not need international law.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with The New York Times that his powers as commander-in-chief are limited only by his "own morality," thereby rejecting the significance of international law and other restraints on the use of military force.