Transferring nuclear weapons to Kiev would be crime — State Duma speaker

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. France and Britain will violate the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons treaties and commit a crime if they transfer the weapons to Ukraine, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier, the Russian SVR Foreign Intelligence Service said that Paris and London are actively working to provide Kiev with nuclear weapons and their means of delivery - a French small-sized TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine ballistic missile is considered. "The main efforts of the Westerners are focused on ensuring that the appearance of nuclear weapons looked like the result of the development of the Ukrainians themselves."

"It is unacceptable when the leaders of France and Britain discuss such issues behind the scenes with the Kiev regime behind the backs of their parliaments and deputies, planning to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine," Volodin said. "This is a violation of international law, this is a violation of all treaty relations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. This is a criminal offense."

He also said the deputies would appeal to the parliaments of France and England with a proposal "to conduct a parliamentary investigation, study materials, correspondence that is carried out behind the backs of the public, peoples of these states.".