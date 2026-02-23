Attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces leaves 260 settlements in Zaporozhye Region without power

MELITOPOL, February 23. /TASS/. Emergency power outages have affected 260 settlements in the Zaporozhye Region following a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Governor Evgeny Balitsky said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the energy infrastructure of our region was subjected to massive terrorist attacks by the enemy. As a result of the shelling, a number of power generation and electricity distribution facilities were damaged. To carry out repair work, as well as to prevent more serious accidents on the grid, a decision was made to introduce temporary electricity consumption restrictions — emergency outage schedules. At present, these measures have affected more than 260 settlements in the Zaporozhye Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, all healthcare facilities, as well as critical infrastructure sites, have been switched to backup power sources. "Medical care is being provided in full," he added.