Putin congratulates Russians on Defender of the Fatherland’s Day

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a video address on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland’s Day.

"Comrades, friends, I cordially congratulate all citizens of Russia, our veterans, military and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces on Defender of the Fatherland Day," the supreme commander-in-chief said.

He went on to say that February 23 has been marked in Russia for many decades now as one of the most important national holidays, becoming a symbol of the people’s sincere love for their defenders, of pride in the Army and Navy, "in those who have devoted their lives to serving the Fatherland, who reliably stand guard over its sovereignty and security, who are loyal to their military oath and conscientiously fulfill their professional duty."

"For generations, we have been cherishing the memory of every chapter of our Fatherland’s military history. It was created thanks to the military art of the great commanders, the unbending will and courage of soldiers and commanders, our ancestors, who, at the first call of the Motherland, stood up and took their place in the ranks alongside their comrades-in-arms," he said.

In his video address, Putin outlined plans to strengthen the Army and Navy, and made a special mention of the unity of the peoples of Russia.

"Our soldiers and officers - the pillar and support of the state and society - are true patriots and people of special breed and unbending will," the president concluded. "I thank all Russia’s military personnel for their valiant service. My very best wishes to your families and friends. The people of Russia stand with you and believe in you. Happy holiday!"