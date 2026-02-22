US team defeats Canada in Olympic hockey tournament final

MILAN, February 22. /TASS/. The US team defeated Canada 2·1 in overtime in the final match of the Olympic hockey tournament in Milan.

Matt Boldy scored in the 7th minute to put the United States ahead, while Cale Makar tied the game for Canada in the 39th minute. Jack Hughes scored the game·winning goal in the 62nd minute.

The US team won Olympic gold in hockey for the third time and for the first time since 1980. In that year, at the final stage of the Olympic hockey tournament, the Americans defeated the USSR (4·3) and Finland (4·2). The United States also won Olympic gold in 1960. The US team has won silver eight times at the Games and bronze once.