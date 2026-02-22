Norway wins Winter Olympics for 11th time

MILAN, February 22. /TASS/. The Norwegian team, which won the unofficial medal count at the 2026 Olympics, managed to achieve this success for the 11th time.

In Italy, the Norwegians set a Games record for both the number of gold medals won and the total number of medals.

The team won 41 medals in total, including 18 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze. In Italy, they surpassed their performance from four years earlier, both in gold medals (16) and total medals. At the 2018 Games in South Korea, the Norwegian team won 39 medals.