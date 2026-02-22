New talks on Ukraine could take place in three weeks — Witkoff

NEW YORK, February 22. /TASS/. Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed hope that a new round of talks on Ukraine could take place within the next three weeks, which would subsequently result in a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

"We're hopeful, Jared (US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner - TASS) and I, that we've put some proposals on the table to both sides that will bring them together in the next three weeks and maybe even result in a summit between Zelensky and President Putin that might end up being a trilateral at some point with the [US] President, we'll have to see. I think he doesn't want to come to a meeting unless he feels that he can consummate this thing and get the best result," he said in an interview with the Fox News TV channel.

Witkoff expressed hope that "some good news" will appear on the issue of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in the coming weeks.