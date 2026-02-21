US to strengthen tariff policy after Supreme Court’s decision — White House

NEW YORK, February 21. /TASS/. The US administration will restore and expand its program to impose import duties, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said, commenting on the decision of the Supreme Court against the use of tariffs by the administration.

"Here's the good news. The court also affirmed the president has the authority under Section 301, Section 232, section 122, section 338, and many other provisions of federal Law [on Trade] that the president can levy tariffs on foreign nations. So, his program not only be fully reconstituted, but it will be expanded," he said on Fox News channel.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the administration's use of import duties under the pretext of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is an abuse of power. However, the court did not explain whether the United States should repay the duties.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped customs duties on 185 countries and territories. Later he changed the tariffs for some states. On August 29, the Court of Appeal in the Federal District of Columbia found that the head of state did not have the authority to impose many of the duties. On September 4, the American administration appealed to the Supreme Court with a request to cancel the ruling.