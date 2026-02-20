MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Europe rightfully isn't at the Ukraine negotiating table anymore, because when it was there previously, it betrayed Moscow and reneged on agreements.

Zakharova said that previously, the Europeans had a spot at the negotiating table, but points out that they were the ones who rejected the Minsk agreements.

"They were treated with respect. Moreover, they were trusted. They were trusted, including with the fate of Europe in the context that they themselves talked about as possible guarantors, intermediaries, and so on. What did they do with their spot at the table? You see. They admitted in 2022 directly, it really shocked the whole world that they were not actually going to fulfill the Minsk agreements and were not going to work with their wards, I mean, with Ukraine’s government," she said.

The diplomat said that for Europe to return to the negotiating table, it needs to earn back trust and learn to keep its word, especially with regard to certain norms, rules and laws.

"They used this trick, this maneuver, this deception only to rearm the Kiev regime, so their return to the negotiating table depends on how well they know how to behave at this table. It depends on how they are generally perceived at this table," she added.