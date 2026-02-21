Illinois governor demands $8.7 billion from US administration following tariff ruling

NEW YORK, February 21. /TASS/. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker demanded that the US administration compensate the residents of his state for financial losses amounting to approximately $8.7 billion due to the US Supreme Court's ruling on the illegality of trade tariffs.

"Your tariff taxes wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies, and sent grocery prices through the roof. <...> Your hand-picked Supreme Court justices notified you that they (the tariffs - TASS) are also unconstitutional. On behalf of the people of Illinois, I demand a refund of $1,700 for every family in Illinois. There are 5,105,448 households in my state, bringing the total damages you owe to $8,679,261,600," the governor wrote in a letter to US President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs.