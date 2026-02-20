Iran better agree to 'a fair deal' — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. Iran should work out and conclude a "fair deal" with the United States, US President Donald Trump announced at a press conference at the White House.

He was asked what message he would like to convey to the Iranian people. "They better negotiate a fair deal," he responded briefly.

On February 17, the second round of US-Iran nuclear talks, brokered by Oman, took place in Geneva. The Iranian foreign ministry said that there was mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in a future agreement. Washington stated that the consultations went well, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of positions outlined by the White House. Previously, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran renounce not only its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and its support of pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.