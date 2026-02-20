Poland's withdrawal from landmine ban convention threatens escalation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Warsaw's withdrawal from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention could trigger a "domino effect" and escalate tensions in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"The consequences of such actions will soon become apparent. Beyond weakening the Convention itself, these steps could set off a domino effect, with other countries following suit," the diplomat said. "At the same time, some EU member states with developed military and industrial capabilities are already seeking to profit from rising international demand for anti-personnel mines," she added.

"All these factors inevitably contribute to further escalation in Europe and to a deterioration of regional and international security," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.