US could launch limited strike on Iran to push for nuclear deal — WSJ

NEW YORK, February 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is considering launching a limited military strike on Iran to pressure Tehran into accepting Washington’s terms of a nuclear deal, while avoiding a full-scale attack, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to its information, such a strike could take place within days. It would target Iranian military and government facilities. If Tehran refuses to meet Washington’s demands to abandon uranium enrichment, the United States would launch a large-scale military campaign potentially aimed at "toppling the Tehran regime."

The US leader has not yet made a final decision regarding a potential attack on Iran, the newspaper noted. White House Spokeswoman Anna Kelly told The Wall Street Journal that "only President Trump knows what he may or may not do."

Earlier, Trump said he was giving a maximum of 15 days to reach an agreement with Iran.