Trumps says is considering limited military strike on Iran

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. The United States is considering a potential limited strike on Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

When asked whether he was considering a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal, Trump said, "I guess I can say I am considering that." No further details followed.

CBS reported earlier that the US administration is considering striking Iran already on February 21. The White House warned in January warned in January that the United States was ready to use force if Tehran refuses to sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran insists that it has no intention to create a nuclear bomb.

On February 17, the second round of US-Iran nuclear talks, brokered by Oman, took place in Geneva. The Iranian foreign ministry said that there was mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in a future agreement. Washington stated that the consultations went well, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of positions outlined by the White House. Previously, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran renounce not only its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and its support of pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.