Ukraine postpones restart of oil supplies to Slovakia until February 24

BRATISLAVA, February 20. /TASS/. Ukraine postponed the restart of oil supplies to Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline to February 24, Spokeswoman of the Slovak Economy Ministry Maria Pavlusik said.

"Ukraine postponed again the restart of oil supplies to Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline, specifically until February 24," the spokeswoman said, cited by CTK news agency. It was anticipated earlier that pumping would resume today but the deadline was shifted then to Saturday.

Russian oil supplies to Hungary over the Druzhba oil pipeline via Ukraine were halted since early February. The Slovak government announced the state of emergency in the country due to oil shortage.