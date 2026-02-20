Russia strengthening its western border security — General Staff

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The combat and numerical strength of the troops of the Leningrad and Moscow Military Districts is being bolstered to reinforce the general purpose forces along Russia’s western borders, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate and First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy said.

"In order to increase the combat capabilities of the general purpose forces, primarily along our western borders, the combat and numerical strength of the Leningrad and Moscow Military Districts’ troops is being enhanced," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to him, equipping the general purpose forces with modern military equipment remains a priority. The troops continue to receive weapons that have proven their effectiveness, upgraded based on lessons from the special military operation experience.