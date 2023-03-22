Lavrov says he discussed military cooperation with his Eritrean counterpart

SOCHI, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday he had discussed military cooperation with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed on Wednesday.

"We discussed military cooperation and interaction in the field of security," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference following talks with the Eritrean foreign minister "This is an important aspect of our cooperation, particularly taking into account the situation near the Horn of Africa and ongoing tensions between the regional players there," Lavrov added.