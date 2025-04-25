Russian Security Council prepares to update national security strategy — head

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told TASS in an interview that updates to the national security strategy are currently in the works.

"The office of the Security Council is preparing proposals to introduce supplements and corrections to the strategy, and to update the goals that it contains," he said.

In his words, the science and expert council of the Russian Security Council, created in December 2024, is "actively taking part in this work, ensuring a profound scientific study of national security issues and assessment of existing challenges and threats."

Strategic planning

In his words. "the unusually high dynamics of the current events necessitates the decision-making process practically on a daily basis."

"At the same time, the consequences [of decisions made today] could be felt years or even decades later," he added.

"The array of challenges and threats that Russia is facing today, the recent aggravation of its relations with the West is not something accidental. This is an objective process, driven by the historical process. Remember, the president of Russia warned about such a development during the 2007 Munich conference," Shoigu said.

He emphasized that Russia’s national security strategy is "a basic document that streamlines national interests and strategic national priorities of the Russian Federation, goals and tasks for state policies in the sphere of national security and for Russia’s long-term sustainable development.".