Development of updated Navy shipbuilding program nearing completion — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Work on the Russian Navy’s updated shipbuilding program through 2050 is nearing completion, Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev told the daily Izvestia.

"The work on an updated shipbuilding program for the Russian Navy through 2050 is currently being finalized. After getting approval from the head of state, it will become the main target program planning document that would specify the number and characteristics of warships and naval equipment facilities required by the fleet," he said.

Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the Russian Navy Development Strategy until 2050 on May 30. This comprehensive plan outlines the deployment of innovative technologies designed to ensure the fleet’s superiority over foreign counterparts. Additionally, the strategy includes an in-depth analysis of potential armed conflict scenarios and their likely characteristics.