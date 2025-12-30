USC establishes base for in-house production of shipbuilding components — CEO

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Enterprises of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) have formed a unified base for in-house production of components for the domestic shipbuilding industry, the corporation’s CEO Andrey Puchkov said.

"Asset consolidation continued in the outgoing year. The USC has integrated maritime instrument making and expanded its mechanical engineering capabilities. Essentially, a base has been created for in-house production of engines, marine equipment, navigation, and other systems critical to Russian shipbuilding," Puchkov said.

The CEO noted that the USC companies currently employ over 120,000 people. "We are a united team, ready to share our successful experience and help solve complex problems. This is the advantage and strength of the corporation. People are our greatest asset," the USC head said.