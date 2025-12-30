Yemen severs defense agreement with UAE amid tensions in eastern republic

DOHA, December 30. /TASS/. Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, ruled to sever a joint defense agreement with the United Arab Emirates over separatists’ actions in the eastern republic, according to a decree released by republic’s official news agency SABA.

"This is to cancel a joint defense agreement with the United Arab Emirates," the document reads. Yemen also demanded that the UAE withdraw all its forces and technical personnel from the republic within 24 hours.