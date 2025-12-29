MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian forces are advancing successfully, breaching Ukraine’s defenses and forcing Ukrainian troops to retreat along the entire combat engagement line, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Troops of Russian battlegroups are steadily advancing, penetrating the enemy defenses," he said during a meeting on the situation in the special military operation zone. "Ukrainian troops are retreating everywhere, along the entire combat engagement line."

Earlier, he was briefed by commanders of the battlegroups that are successfully liberating Russian constitutional territories from Ukrainian troops.