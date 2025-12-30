Arms control in Europe has no prospects unless Russia's interests are respected — diplomat

VIENNA, December 30. /TASS/. Discussions on the future of conventional arms control mechanisms in Europe are pointless unless Russia’s interests are considered, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told TASS.

"The West should abandon its reckless course of undermining Russia’s national security, confronting our country, and inflicting a so-called 'strategic defeat' on it, as well as its demonstrative disregard for Russian interests. Key security issues, such as NATO’s eastward expansion, must be addressed. Only then will it be possible to begin a substantive discussion on conventional arms control and the principles on which it should be based," she said.

Zhdanova added that despite the escalation of military and political tensions, some NATO countries have recently been promoting the idea of resuming discussions on the future of conventional arms control mechanisms within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"We believe this is premature. Western opponents are trying to put the cart before the horse. To even start this discussion, let alone work out a new framework, the right conditions must be created. First of all, Europe needs to get through this difficult period in its history," the diplomat stressed.