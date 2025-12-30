Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units gained control of the settlement of Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,330 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,330 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 190 troops and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 220 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 470 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and a US-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Barilovka, Grabovskoye, Iskriskovshchina and Pavlovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition, materiel and fuel and lubricants depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Glushkovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and Podoly in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo, Ilyichevka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the Kupyansk direction in the last 24 hours, units of the 6th Army repelled two attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized and 92nd assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka and Velikaya Shapkovka in the Kharkov Region that were aimed at breaking through into Kupyansk. Up to 20 militants were destroyed," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, a field artillery gun and 18 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Berestok, Zakotnoye, Konstantinovka, Minkovka, Nikolayevka, Slavyansk and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, eight armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Grishino, Novoaleksandrovka, Novy Donbass, Toretskoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 470 personnel, three NATO-produced armored personnel carriers, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bratskoye and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Novoye Pole and Ternovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 10 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belogorye, Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites over past day

Russian forces struck energy facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 150 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 18 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 18 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 105,823 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,796 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,260 field artillery guns and mortars and 50,404 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.