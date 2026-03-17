Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on March 18

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance will hold auctions to offer two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds on February 18.

Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26238 mature on May 15, 2041 and fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26250 mature on June 10, 2037 will be offered to investors, the ministry said. Bonds will be offered in the amount of balances available for offering in these issues.

Bids for the auctions can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.

Settlements under transactions made at the auctions will be performed on the next business day.