Kiev troops shell DPR 10 times in past day, eight killed

DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 10 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, killing eight civilians and wounding 17, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 10 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Eight civilians were reported to have been killed and 17 wounded, including a child."

A car, several passenger buses, and three civilian infrastructure sites were damaged as a result of Ukrainian attacks. In all, ten munitions of various types were fired.