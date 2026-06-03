Annual inflation registered at 5.39% from May 26 to June 1 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia was recorded at the level of 5.39% from May 26 to June 1, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price situation review.

"Inflation stood at 0.15% over the week from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Prices changed by 0.12% for foods, including by 1.1% for fruits and vegetables; price growth rates were close to zero (0.03%) for other foods. Price growth rates dropped to 0.04% in the nonfoods sector. Price dynamics totaled 0.44% in the monitored services sector. Annual inflation totaled 5.39%," the ministry said.