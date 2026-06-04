US journalist surprised by Western media’s opinion about payments in Russia

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. US journalist Candace Owens said she was surprised by her Western media colleagues who wondered how she manages to pay for her purchases in Russia.

"[UK newspaper] Daily Mail reporter seriously sent a question asking how it’s possible for me to eat in Russia if American credit cards are not accepted. She simply can’t envision life outside of an AMEX [American Express]," she wrote on the X social network.

She also published a screenshot of her answer to a question of whether she is "impervious to Russian propaganda or influence."

"Who do we think paid for Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s hotels and meals when they were here a few months back to meet with the President? Have you considered reaching out to the American delegation that President Trump has sent to St. Petersburg this week to attend SPIEF on our nation’s behalf - because I just can’t imagine how they are transacting without an AMEX," she joked.

Owens is a prominent figure in conservative circles in the United States and the host of a popular podcast. Her YouTube channel has over six million subscribers. She arrived in Russia several days ago and plans to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, including as a guest at the forum’s plenary session.

TASS is SPIEF’s official general information partner.