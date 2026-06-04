Over 20 drones downed over Sevastopol, house damaged

SEVASTOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. More than 20 drones have been downed over the Crimean city of Sevastopol with minor damage but no casualties, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

"The military continues to repel the Ukrainian attack, with air defenses and mobile squads engaging targets. The air raid alert remains in place, so stay in protective areas," he wrote. "Over 20 drones have been destroyed."

According to preliminary information, fragments of a falling drone damaged a wall of a house in the village of Fruktovoye. No casualties have so far been reported.