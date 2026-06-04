Potential US-Iran deal to be put into practice in four stages — TV

TUNIS, June 4. /TASS/. Iran and the United States are close to approving the temporary conflict settlement agreement, which will be implemented in four phases, the Al Hadath television reported, citing own sources.

According to the report, transition from one phase to the following will be carried out after "implementation of agreements" envisaged by each stage.

Phase one includes "strengthening the existing ceasefire," "prevention of any escalation or of opening of new fronts in the region," and no direct hostilities.

Phase two is focused on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and implies the lifting of the maritime blockade and measures to ensure safety of shipping lanes and fuel delivery infrastructure.

Phase three stipulates a limited relief of anti-Iranian sanctions and partial return of immobilized Iranian assets.

During the final stage, the sides plan to discuss the Iranian nuclear dossier, including the uranium enrichment threshold and mechanisms of international control. This phase may require months of additional negotiations, sources added.