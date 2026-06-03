Seeing Tanzanian leader off at Kremlin, Putin tells her 'see you' at SPIEF next

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tanzanian leader Samia Suluhu Hassan concluded talks that lasted four hours at the Kremlin.

The Russian leader personally stepped out onto the porch of the Grand Kremlin Palace to see his guest off.

"Thank you very much!" Putin said as he presented Suluhu Hassan with a bouquet of light-colored roses and peonies in soft pastel shades. "I'm delighted!" Tanzania's president replied in English, thanking the Russian leader and noting that she would be heading to St. Petersburg next. "See you," Putin replied, also in English.

Vladimir Putin will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which has opened in Russia’s northern capital. Samiya Suluhu Hasan will also attend the SPIEF, including the plenary session, where the Russian president is expected to deliver a substantive speech.