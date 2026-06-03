Israel ready to resume military operations against Iran any time — general staff

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. The Israeli army is ready to return to combat operations against Iran at any moment, Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a visit to a Navy base in Haifa, where he held a meeting with naval officers, the army said.

"The Israel Defense Forces, all its types of troops, are ready to immediately resume combat operations against the Iranian terrorist regime," Zamir said.

"The Israeli Navy is playing a crucial role in our ability to deliver a decisive blow against the terrorist regime again, as we did in the past."