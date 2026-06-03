Russia develops robotic air defense system for intercepting UAVs

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian developers have created an air defense system consisting of two Impulse ground-based robotic systems, designed to intercept enemy drones over civilian infrastructure facilities and in the combat zone, the All-Russian People's Front, whose Kulibin Club is supporting the developers, told TASS.

"An air defense system has been developed to detect and destroy targets at a fairly long distance. The system consists of two types of vehicles: the Impulse-RLS radar and the Impulse-Zveroboy. The Impulse-RLS detects and tracks potential enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and provides target designation to the second Impulse-Zveroboy vehicle, which, upon detecting a target, launches an attack drone that destroys the enemy UAV. The system can protect both cities and civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as be used in the combat zone," said the technical director of the Gumich RTK manufacturer company.

The People’s Front clarified that the company produces a wide range of ground-based robotic systems, the primary purpose of which is to preserve the lives and health of personnel through remote control. The operator can safely perform combat missions outside the risk zone.

"One of the novelties that has made a breakthrough in personnel safety is the multifunctional Impulse-Excavator ground-based robotic system." It performs a wide range of tasks on the line of engagement, including fortification construction, engineering work, trench digging, and other tasks. The operator controls the machine via a mesh network. Using repeaters allows us to expand the system’s range, increasing the control distance as needed," the manufacturer's technical director said.

The Kulibin Club selects, tests, and supports the mass production of the best products designed by Russian engineers. Thanks to this initiative, thousands of innovative electronic warfare systems, quadcopters, self-propelled robotic vehicles, and other products have been deployed to the frontline.