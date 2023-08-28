Bank of Russia registers new money transfer system

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia filed the new international money transfer system Kwikpay into the register of payment system operators on August 25 of this year, the regulator said.

According to the information on the payment system’s website, payments can be made using a mobile app to thirty seven countries, including certain CIS, EU and Asian nations. Money transfers can also be made on the territory of Russia. Mir, Visa and MasterCard cards can be used to make an international transfer of funds.