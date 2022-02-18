Russia, China work on agreement for supplying 100 mln tonnes of coal — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia and China are developing an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of coal in the amount of 100 mln tonnes, Head of Department of Foreign Economic Cooperation and Fuel Markets Development at the Russian Energy Ministry Sergey Mochalnikov announced on Friday.

Mochalnikov recalled that in October 2021, Russia and India signed a memorandum on the supply of 40 mln tonnes of coal to India as part of the Russian Energy Week. "Now, an intergovernmental agreement with the People's Republic of China is being developed, and the figure is 100 mln tonnes," he said.

"In the coming years, consumers should receive as much coal as they need," Mochalnikov said.