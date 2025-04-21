Earth trembles at Russia’s tallest active volcano

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Scientists in Kamchatka have recorded increasing activity at the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, with more than 104 earthquakes occurring in the area of the volcano over the past day, the local branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"Over the past day, 104 earthquakes have been registered in the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano," the report says.

An explosive Strombolian-type eruption began at Klyuchevskaya on April 20. The temperature above the volcano is incredibly high, so the aviation hazard code has been turned up to yellow. Continued activity may affect low-flying aircraft.

The Klyuchevskoy Volcano (Klyuchevskaya Sopka) is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia. It is cone-shaped with a summit crater about 700 m wide.

There are about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones on the volcano’s slopes. Klyuchevskaya Sopka is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky district, which is home to about 4,500 people. Nearby, the Bezymyanny volcano is also erupting.