Fregat upper stage with 52 satellites separates from Soyuz-2.1b upper stage

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, consisting of the Fregat upper stage, two Aist-2T satellites, and 50 small satellites, successfully separated from the third stage, according to a broadcast by Roscosmos.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket was launched from the Vostochny spaceport at 4:18 p.m. Moscow time (1:18 p.m. GMT). It will take about an hour for the booster to deliver Aist-2T No. 1 and No. 2 into orbit. After that, 50 accompanying spacecraft will be delivered to their designated orbits.

The Aist-2T Earth remote sensing spacecraft are designed to photograph the planet's surface and obtain stereoscopic images to create digital terrain models. The satellites will also be used to monitor emergencies, including fires, floods, and volcanic activity. The two Aist-2T series spacecraft, No. 1 and No. 2, will work together to improve data accuracy and obtain more complete and detailed information about the areas under study. The planned active service life of the satellites is at least five years.

Roscosmos reported earlier that along with the Aist02T satellites it was planned to put into orbit 50 small satellites, including the ones developed by Russian universities, as well as small CubeSat satellites under the Universat program that will monitor climate change and "space weather" in low Earth orbit in the interests of the Russian Hydrometeorological Service.